DatChat Inc. (DATS) Stock Showcases -16.10% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of DatChat Inc. (DATS) has seen a -20.59% decrease in the past week, with a -18.95% drop in the past month, and a -28.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.26% for DATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.10% for DATS’s stock, with a -20.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DATS is 2.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DATS is 18.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On September 18, 2023, DATS’s average trading volume was 236.97K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-08 that NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a private messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in person and virtually from September 11-13, 2023. Event: H.C. Wainwright In-Person Presentation Date: September 11th, 2023 Time: 1:30pm ET Registration: Link *Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to t.

DATS Trading at -19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS fell by -20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4794. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 64.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DATS starting from Myman Darin M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Sep 22. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 1,764,275 shares of DatChat Inc., valued at $9,799 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24075.93 for the present operating margin

-283.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -26266.01. The total capital return value is set at -67.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.85. Equity return is now at value -91.20, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on DatChat Inc. (DATS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -538.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DatChat Inc. (DATS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.