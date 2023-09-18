Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is $12.50, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for CYCC is 11.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYCC on September 18, 2023 was 103.78K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a 5.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has seen a 5.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -30.72% decline in the past month and a -51.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.67% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.01% for CYCC’s stock, with a -51.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3770. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -135.30, with -98.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -38.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.