Cybin Inc. (CYBN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYBN is $4.17, The public float for CYBN is 192.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on September 18, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has soared by 9.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The global inflation surge and monetary policy tightening by major central banks have all contributed to the market volatility this year. Despite that, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices have returned 17.7% and 34.06% year-to-date, respectively.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has experienced a 9.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.09% rise in the past month, and a 30.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.74% for CYBN’s stock, with a -0.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3191. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -93.90, with -85.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.