Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 77.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is $22.18, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.60B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPNG on September 18, 2023 was 7.93M shares.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 18.34. However, the company has seen a -1.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that Coupang’s membership program continues to grow — in member count and value to members. The company’s scale advantage is finally starting to produce some serious free-cash-flow figures.

CPNG’s Market Performance

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has seen a -1.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.07% gain in the past month and a 7.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.65. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 939 shares at the price of $18.99 back on Sep 05. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 259,203 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $17,832 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung sale 4,671 shares at $17.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 260,142 shares at $82,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.