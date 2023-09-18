Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, CTRA stock has gone down by -0.99%, with a monthly gain of 1.31% and a quarterly surge of 11.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for CTRA’s stock, with a 10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is above average at 7.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is $31.84, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 740.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTRA on September 18, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has decreased by -2.21 when compared to last closing price of 28.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that This monthly series of articles focuses on DGI stocks likely to provide a high rate of dividend growth rather than a high current yield. We use our proprietary models to rate quantitatively and qualitatively and select the top ten names from an initial list of nearly 400 dividend stocks. The article provides criteria for selecting high-growth dividend stocks. It offers a step-by-step guide on structuring a portfolio based on this strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.