Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) by analysts is $69.45, which is $17.11 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 708.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CTVA was 4.08M shares.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 52.61, however, the company has experienced a 5.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA ) Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 12, 2023 2:40 PM ET Company Participants Chuck Magro – Chief Executive Officer Dave Anderson – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Vincent Andrews – Morgan Stanley Vincent Andrews Hi it’s Vincent Andrews, Morgan Stanley Chemicals and Agricultural analyst and welcome back. We’re happy to have Corteva with us and we have CEO, Chuck Magro and CFO Dave Anderson with us.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA’s stock has risen by 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.08% and a quarterly drop of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Corteva Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for CTVA’s stock, with a -9.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $67 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTVA Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.67. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw -10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.