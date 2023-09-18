Copart Inc. (CPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has dropped by -2.16 compared to previous close of 44.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Copart (CPRT) reports fourth-quarter service revenues, accounting for 83.6% of the total revenues, of $834.2 million, outpacing our estimate of $784.8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Copart Inc. (CPRT) by analysts is $48.19, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 864.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CPRT was 4.04M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stock saw an increase of -1.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.35% and a quarterly increase of 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Copart Inc. (CPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for CPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.41. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 44.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from ADAIR A JAYSON, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.32 back on Jul 07. After this action, ADAIR A JAYSON now owns 10,147,030 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $26,496,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc., sale 660,000 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 1,773,832 shares at $58,786,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.