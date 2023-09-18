Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock Records -46.00% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has gone down by -3.26% for the week, with a -27.64% drop in the past month and a -46.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.01% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.86% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -51.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

The public float for CNXA is 17.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on September 18, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has plunge by -11.88relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA Trading at -28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.07%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0938. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -61.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-257.44 for the present operating margin

+26.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -307.60. The total capital return value is set at -231.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -644.28. Equity return is now at value -258.90, with -115.20 for asset returns.

Based on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.61. Total debt to assets is 22.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.