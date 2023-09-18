CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has soared by 16.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNEY is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNEY is $1.20, The public float for CNEY is 40.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CNEY on September 18, 2023 was 704.27K shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a 6.09% increase in the past week, with a -29.42% drop in the past month, and a -30.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.07% for CNEY’s stock, with a -62.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1560. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -81.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.