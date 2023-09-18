Clene Inc. (CLNN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -16.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clene Inc. (CLNN) is $6.43, which is $5.29 above the current market price. The public float for CLNN is 77.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLNN on September 18, 2023 was 611.47K shares.

CLNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Clene Inc. (CLNN) has seen a -16.92% decrease in the past week, with a -25.93% drop in the past month, and a -48.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.87% for CLNN’s stock, with a -47.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLNN Trading at -25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6739. In addition, Clene Inc. saw -46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from Stevens John Henry, who purchase 316,455 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 26. After this action, Stevens John Henry now owns 800,204 shares of Clene Inc., valued at $253,164 using the latest closing price.

Etherington Robert Dee, the Chief Executive Officer of Clene Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Etherington Robert Dee is holding 25,000 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10234.46 for the present operating margin

-203.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc. stands at -6325.16. The total capital return value is set at -135.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.16.

Based on Clene Inc. (CLNN), the company’s capital structure generated 983.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.77. Total debt to assets is 71.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 767.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clene Inc. (CLNN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.