ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is 1.63.

The public float for CHPT is 304.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHPT on September 18, 2023 was 10.27M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) has plunged by -7.11 when compared to previous closing price of 6.05, but the company has seen a -1.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that Electric vehicles (EVs) are undoubtedly the future of transportation. However, EVs still comprise around 1% of the roughly 250 million vehicles on U.S. roads today.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT’s stock has fallen by -1.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.91% and a quarterly drop of -37.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.51% for CHPT’s stock, with a -39.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $9 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -41.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 852,085 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Sep 15. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $4,823,382 using the latest closing price.

CHIZEN BRUCE R, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that CHIZEN BRUCE R is holding 1,247,256 shares at $2,896,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -35.00 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.