Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) by analysts is $0.86, The public float for CANO is 224.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.43% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CANO was 11.13M shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that As if it didn’t have enough problems, the company received a delisting warning from its exchange. It now has six months to regain compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing requirements.

CANO’s Market Performance

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has experienced a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.95% drop in the past month, and a -73.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.04% for CANO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for CANO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.47% for the last 200 days.

CANO Trading at -63.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3308. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -75.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -136.70, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.