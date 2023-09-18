Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 43.49. However, the company has seen a 2.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Investors need to pay close attention to Campbell Soup (CPB) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is $45.38, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for CPB is 190.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on September 18, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stock saw an increase of 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.28% and a quarterly increase of -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.12. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Polomski Stanley, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $43.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Polomski Stanley now owns 33,162 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $346,767 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 37,354 shares at $56.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 99,385 shares at $2,123,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.19 for the present operating margin

+31.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +9.17. Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.