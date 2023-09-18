The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants. According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRSH is also noteworthy at 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSH is $141.00, The public float for BRSH is 1.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on September 18, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a -16.87% decrease in the past week, with a -61.67% drop in the past month, and a -82.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.04% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.93% for BRSH’s stock, with a -83.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -62.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.71%, as shares sank -62.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -16.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0694. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -88.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -347.66 for the present operating margin
  • +11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

