Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCLI is -0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is $15.00, which is $14.04 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 35.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. On September 18, 2023, BCLI’s average trading volume was 256.88K shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.35 in comparison to its previous close of 1.10, however, the company has experienced a -33.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that BCLI has completed a phase 3 trial in ALS. Despite not meeting the primary endpoint BCLI is still applying for approval and an AdCom meeting is scheduled for September 27. NurOwn was significantly better than placebo in the pre-specified subgroup of patients with earlier-stage ALS as well as in post-hoc analyses accounting for the “floor effect”. Supportive biomarker data and Fast Track designation mean potential for accelerated approval (similar to the recently approved tofersen, which also did not meet the primary endpoint in its phase 3).

BCLI’s Market Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has experienced a -33.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.57% drop in the past month, and a -64.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.70% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.98% for BCLI’s stock, with a -53.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -41.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%, as shares sank -35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI fell by -33.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4797. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -194.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.74. Equity return is now at value 860.50, with -252.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.