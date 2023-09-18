bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 3.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that The consensus price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals suggests the stock can soar 88% from recent prices. The average analyst estimates for bluebird bio stock imply a gain of 99% over the next 12 months.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BLUE is $7.10, which is $3.75 above the current price. The public float for BLUE is 106.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on September 18, 2023 was 4.14M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE’s stock has seen a -6.16% decrease for the week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month and a -16.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.98% for BLUE’s stock, with a -29.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.21 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -51.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 922 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Sep 05. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 132,127 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $3,493 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 16,929 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 291,941 shares at $59,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.