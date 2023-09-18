Bionomics Limited (BNOX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNOX is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BNOX is $6.50, which is $5.79 above the current price. The public float for BNOX is 8.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNOX on September 18, 2023 was 237.35K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNOX) stock’s latest price update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -34.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Bionomics (BNOX) gains as it provides updates on further development of its lead pipeline candidate, BNC210, developed for post-traumatic stress disorder and social anxiety disorder.

BNOX’s Market Performance

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has seen a -34.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.55% decline in the past month and a -50.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.79% for BNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.58% for BNOX’s stock, with a -61.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on January 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BNOX Trading at -35.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.69%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX fell by -34.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6360. In addition, Bionomics Limited saw -73.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10292.00 for the present operating margin

-320.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionomics Limited stands at -8253.62. The total capital return value is set at -51.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.16.

Based on Bionomics Limited (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.20. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.