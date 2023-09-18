Beneficient (BENF) Stock Showcases 16.30% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has seen a -8.81% decrease in the past week, with a 46.46% gain in the past month, and a -45.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.24% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.30% for BENF’s stock, with a -62.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is 14.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.97.

The public float for BENF is 66.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On September 18, 2023, BENF’s average trading volume was 256.77K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has soared by 14.62 in relation to previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing early exit opportunities and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, announced that on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT the Company will be hosting a webcast to discuss its compelling business fundamentals that contribute to its mission.

BENF Trading at 21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares surge +50.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -8.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Beneficient saw -71.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45019.13 for the present operating margin

-582.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beneficient stands at -24806.82. The total capital return value is set at -15.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Beneficient (BENF), the company’s capital structure generated 10.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.81. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,097.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beneficient (BENF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.