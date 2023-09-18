Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is $3.50, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for BNED is 37.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNED on September 18, 2023 was 598.13K shares.

BNED) stock’s latest price update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED)’s stock price has dropped by -9.62 in relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-30 that BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) today announced the Company expects to report fiscal year 2024 first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to review the Company’s financial results and operations. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Barnes & Noble Education’s corporate web.

BNED’s Market Performance

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has experienced a -16.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.05% drop in the past month, and a -28.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for BNED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.70% for BNED’s stock, with a -42.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BNED Trading at -32.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -36.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED fell by -16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2055. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. saw -46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from HUSEBY MICHAEL, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Dec 08. After this action, HUSEBY MICHAEL now owns 1,002,408 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., valued at $25,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+19.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stands at -5.84. The total capital return value is set at -7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.94. Equity return is now at value -67.60, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), the company’s capital structure generated 357.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.12. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.