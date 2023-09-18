Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) Stock

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a 4.33% increase in the past week, with a 11.98% gain in the past month, and a 19.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.37% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EC is $49102.24, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on September 18, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 12.54. However, the company has seen a 4.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-11 that Colombia’s state-run energy company Ecopetrol will seek to become a player in clean and renewable energy generation to meet its own demand while also promoting the South American country’s energy transition, its chief executive said on Monday.

EC Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.