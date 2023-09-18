The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a -1.87% decrease in the past week, with a -22.42% drop in the past month, and a -36.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.89% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGHT is $4.85, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 116.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EGHT on September 18, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has increased by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-09-09 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at -29.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Middleton Hunter, who sale 415 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Aug 16. After this action, Middleton Hunter now owns 456,449 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $1,440 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 404 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 337,498 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.