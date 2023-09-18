Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has plunged by -4.37 when compared to previous closing price of 144.57, but the company has seen a -6.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that Sources told Reuters that TSMC, the world’s largest foundry, asked equipment suppliers to push out orders. The move is somewhat of a surprise, as many had thought all the bad news was already in the company’s lowered guidance last quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.60.

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAT is $159.52, which is $17.1 above the current price. The public float for AMAT is 834.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on September 18, 2023 was 5.59M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen a -6.29% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -1.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for AMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $185 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.39. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 41.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Hill Brice, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hill Brice now owns 106,023 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $150,040 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 69,504 shares at $1,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.