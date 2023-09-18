Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRFM is $3.54, which is $1.22 above than the current price. The public float for SRFM is 61.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of SRFM on September 18, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM)’s stock price has soared by 13.17 in relation to previous closing price of 2.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-17 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM), a regional air mobility platform aiming to sustainably connect the world’s communities, today announced that members of its senior management will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the following investor conference: Event: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference Dates: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Location: Virgin Hotels, Nashville ABOUT SURF AIR MOBILITY Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional ai.

SRFM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.97% for Surf Air Mobility Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.54% for SRFM’s stock, with a 44.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRFM Trading at 44.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares surge +96.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +38.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc. saw -26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc., valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc. stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.