Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is above average at 8.98x. The 36-month beta value for ULCC is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ULCC is 38.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on September 18, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 5.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-09-16 that Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said during a recent conference that the COVID-19 pandemic made America’s workforce “lazy.” He received backlash for the remarks.

ULCC’s Market Performance

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen a -14.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.61% decline in the past month and a -45.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.72% for ULCC’s stock, with a -45.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ULCC Trading at -33.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -48.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 44,418 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 756,119 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $330,079 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 223,647 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 800,537 shares at $1,776,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.