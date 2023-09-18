Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

The 36-month beta value for FLNT is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLNT is $3.00, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for FLNT is 42.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of FLNT on September 18, 2023 was 143.05K shares.

The stock of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has decreased by -15.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don Patrick – Chief Executive Officer Ryan Perfit – Interim CFO Ryan Schulke – Chief Strategy Officer & Founder Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity James Goss – Barrington Research Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management Operator Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

FLNT’s Market Performance

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has experienced a -21.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.99% drop in the past month, and a -29.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for FLNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.84% for FLNT’s stock, with a -46.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLNT Trading at -25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares sank -32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNT fell by -21.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6402. In addition, Fluent Inc. saw -55.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNT starting from Schulke Ryan, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on May 19. After this action, Schulke Ryan now owns 272,500 shares of Fluent Inc., valued at $27,812 using the latest closing price.

Conlin Matthew, the Chief Customer Officer of Fluent Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Conlin Matthew is holding 147,570 shares at $27,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluent Inc. stands at -34.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.81. Equity return is now at value -95.60, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fluent Inc. (FLNT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.