Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

The 36-month beta value for AVGR is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVGR is $24.00, which is $16.52 above than the current price. The public float for AVGR is 0.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of AVGR on September 18, 2023 was 7.97K shares.

The stock price of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) has jumped by 80.87 compared to previous close of 4.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Avinger (AVGR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.59 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.94 per share a year ago.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR’s stock has risen by 15.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.30% and a quarterly drop of -15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for Avinger Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.53% for AVGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at -19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.72%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR rose by +16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, Avinger Inc. saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from Subainati Nabeel Paul, who sale 223 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Subainati Nabeel Paul now owns 85,672 shares of Avinger Inc., valued at $181 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.88 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc. stands at -213.02. The total capital return value is set at -69.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.67.

Based on Avinger Inc. (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 394.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 67.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.