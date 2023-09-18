Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

The 36-month beta value for ALLG is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALLG is $6.25, which is $6.72 above than the current price. The public float for ALLG is 225.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLG on September 18, 2023 was 85.77K shares.

ALLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) has increased by 19.83 when compared to last closing price of 2.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that EV charging stocks have not participated in the year-to-date broad market rally. The reason is intensifying competition and sustained cash burn.

ALLG’s Market Performance

Allego N.V. (ALLG) has experienced a 44.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month, and a -6.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.01% for ALLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.49% for ALLG’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at 14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.30%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG rose by +44.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Allego N.V. saw -11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-231.35 for the present operating margin

+0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allego N.V. stands at -227.62. The total capital return value is set at -115.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.94. Equity return is now at value -357.40, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Allego N.V. (ALLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,185.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.22. Total debt to assets is 73.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.