Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has surged by 0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 23.50, but the company has seen a -0.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-09-15 that In an effort to make their brands more indispensable to consumers’ day-to-day food routines, both Kroger and Albertsons have just announced new meal offerings. The Kroger Company, the nation’s largest pure-play grocer, announced Friday (Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $24.90, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for ACI is 497.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on September 18, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI’s stock has seen a -0.38% decrease for the week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month and a 10.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for Albertsons Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.05% for ACI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACI Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 931.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.31. Total debt to assets is 52.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 823.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.