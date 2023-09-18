The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: What the Analysts a...

Akso Health Group (AHG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akso Health Group (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 20.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 149.92K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

AHG) stock’s latest price update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG)’s stock price has soared by 18.17 in relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHG’s Market Performance

Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 284.62% gain in the past month and a 244.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.47% for AHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 62.02% for AHG’s stock, with a 192.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at 144.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares surge +273.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +244.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7650. In addition, Akso Health Group saw 211.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -108.19 for the present operating margin
  • +9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akso Health Group (AHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​