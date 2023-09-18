Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 144.12. However, the company has seen a -2.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-09-16 that DraftKings and new S&P 500 entrant Airbnb lead a watch list of stocks poised to make moves if the stock market can find its footing.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABNB is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABNB is $143.65, which is $1.31 above the current price. The public float for ABNB is 413.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on September 18, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stock saw an increase of -2.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.80% and a quarterly increase of 11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 20.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $160 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.38. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 66.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 166,667 shares at the price of $145.28 back on Sep 13. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 1,166,688 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $24,214,088 using the latest closing price.

Blecharczyk Nathan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $145.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Blecharczyk Nathan is holding 1,084,797 shares at $8,713,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 42.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.