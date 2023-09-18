Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.99 in comparison to its previous close of 0.81, however, the company has experienced a 22.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-08 that Adamas One Corp has announced a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a key lab-grown diamond manufacturer, Flawless Allure Grown Diamonds, LLP (FAGD). Adamas said the acquisition allows it to control all aspects of production of the company’s lab-grown diamonds, as the cut and polish capabilities of this entity significantly adds value to its holdings.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for JEWL is 13.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of JEWL was 141.25K shares.

JEWL’s Market Performance

JEWL’s stock has seen a 22.50% increase for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -22.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.91% for Adamas One Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for JEWL’s stock, with a -33.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JEWL Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +22.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9426. In addition, Adamas One Corp. saw -68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp., valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-499.62 for the present operating margin

-235.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamas One Corp. stands at -618.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adamas One Corp. (JEWL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.