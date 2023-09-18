180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATNF is $80.00, which is $79.17 above the current price. The public float for ATNF is 5.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATNF on September 18, 2023 was 317.35K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATNF) stock’s latest price update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF)’s stock price has soared by 45.12 in relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 49.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday as the cannabis market undergoes a rally. The cannabis sector has been on the rise lately as several companies in it release earnings reports.

ATNF’s Market Performance

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has experienced a 49.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.25% rise in the past month, and a -28.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.29% for ATNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.62% for ATNF’s stock, with a -61.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.52%, as shares surge +25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +49.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6139. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw -75.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 01. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 48,129 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $22,068 using the latest closing price.

McGovern Jr. Donald A., the Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that McGovern Jr. Donald A. is holding 30,099 shares at $11,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The total capital return value is set at -66.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.63. Equity return is now at value -403.10, with -250.30 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.