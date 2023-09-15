Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ZG stock has gone down by -5.51%, with a monthly decline of -11.23% and a quarterly surge of 5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for ZG’s stock, with a 7.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 14 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ZG is $56.95, which is $9.14 above the current market price. The public float for ZG is 207.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ZG on September 15, 2023 was 489.00K shares.

ZG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) has dropped by -2.36 compared to previous close of 48.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Pinterest, Zillow, and SoFi are all down significantly from their 2021 highs. Despite their poor stock performance, all three of these businesses are making smart moves.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZG Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.62. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 52.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Samuelson Errol G, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Aug 30. After this action, Samuelson Errol G now owns 131,455 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $1,000,608 using the latest closing price.

Hofmann Jeremy, the Chief Financial Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 13,984 shares at $49.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hofmann Jeremy is holding 121,334 shares at $697,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.