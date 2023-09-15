World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has gone up by 5.36% for the week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month and a -3.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for WKC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for WKC’s stock, with a -6.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) Right Now?

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for WKC is 58.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.38% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WKC was 774.59K shares.

WKC) stock’s latest price update

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 22.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that With thousands of publicly traded securities available, it’s inevitable that more than a few names will classify as under-the-radar stocks to buy for discerning investors. I don’t say this to cast aspersions on any market expert.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, World Kinect Corporation saw -15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corporation stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corporation (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.