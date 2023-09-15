What Recent Market Trends Mean for AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) Stock

In the past week, AMCX stock has gone up by 15.26%, with a monthly decline of -4.59% and a quarterly plunge of -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for AMC Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.98% for AMCX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is $15.43, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for AMCX is 30.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. On September 15, 2023, AMCX’s average trading volume was 438.05K shares.

AMCX) stock’s latest price update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.60 in relation to its previous close of 10.91. However, the company has experienced a 15.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that AMC Networks (AMCX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.06 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCX Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 28,867 shares of AMC Networks Inc., valued at $463,000 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Leinauer Corby, the Trustee of 13(d) Group Member of AMC Networks Inc., sale 927 shares at $18.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Dolan Leinauer Corby is holding 857 shares at $17,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.62 for the present operating margin

+47.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +0.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 368.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.65. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.