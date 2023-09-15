What Recent Market Trends Mean for Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) Stock

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has gone up by 5.92% for the week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month and a 17.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.80% for ARLP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for ARLP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is above average at 3.65x. The 36-month beta value for ARLP is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARLP is $28.67, which is $8.09 above than the current price. The public float for ARLP is 89.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ARLP on September 15, 2023 was 447.89K shares.

ARLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) has increased by 0.88 when compared to last closing price of 20.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that When compared to publicly traded companies that don’t offer a payout, dividend stocks have the clear upper hand in the return department. Energy stocks are often known for their robust capital-return programs.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARLP Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.03. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from CRAFT JOSEPH W III, who purchase 48,741 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Mar 17. After this action, CRAFT JOSEPH W III now owns 18,631,398 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $889,523 using the latest closing price.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III, the PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., purchase 100,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CRAFT JOSEPH W III is holding 18,582,657 shares at $1,860,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+30.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stands at +23.19. The total capital return value is set at 34.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.40. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.19. Total debt to assets is 16.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.