Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WAB is $126.64, which is $19.11 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for WAB on September 15, 2023 was 876.60K shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has soared by 1.60 in relation to previous closing price of 106.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation Equipment & Leasing industry paints a rosy picture. WAB, TRTN and GATX are well-positioned to make the most of the bullish scenario.

WAB’s Market Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.08% decline in the past month and a 6.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for WAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for WAB’s stock, with a 4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.35. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Hammersmith Alicia, who sale 2,378 shares at the price of $113.86 back on Aug 09. After this action, Hammersmith Alicia now owns 766 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $270,757 using the latest closing price.

NEUPAVER ALBERT J, the Director of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 12,295 shares at $118.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that NEUPAVER ALBERT J is holding 595,412 shares at $1,454,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.