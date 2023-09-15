Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.10 in comparison to its previous close of 41.99, however, the company has experienced a 2.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Webster Financial’s (WBS) strong balance sheet position, revenue growth and cost saving efforts are positives. However, an unsound liquidity position and commercial loan concentration are woes.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is above average at 7.98x. The 36-month beta value for WBS is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBS is $51.15, which is $9.22 above than the current price. The public float for WBS is 171.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on September 15, 2023 was 990.02K shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stock saw a decrease of 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for WBS’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $56 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.02. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.