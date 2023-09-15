Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) by analysts is $34.40, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for VIST is 89.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VIST was 718.61K shares.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.71 in relation to its previous close of 26.42. However, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-14 that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Alejandro Chernacov – Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Officer Miguel Galuccio – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Bruno Montanari – Morgan Stanley Rodrigo Nistor – Latin Securities Walter Chiarvesio – Santander Regis Cardoso – Credit Suisse Oriana Covault – Balanz Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST’s stock has risen by 7.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.51% and a quarterly rise of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for VIST’s stock, with a 34.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIST Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.92. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 74.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.