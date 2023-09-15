The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Business   »  Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock Price and...

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) by analysts is $34.40, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for VIST is 89.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VIST was 718.61K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

VIST) stock’s latest price update

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.71 in relation to its previous close of 26.42. However, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-14 that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Alejandro Chernacov – Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Officer Miguel Galuccio – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Bruno Montanari – Morgan Stanley Rodrigo Nistor – Latin Securities Walter Chiarvesio – Santander Regis Cardoso – Credit Suisse Oriana Covault – Balanz Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST’s stock has risen by 7.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.51% and a quarterly rise of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for VIST’s stock, with a 34.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIST Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.92. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 74.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​