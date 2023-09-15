Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) is above average at 4.51x. The 36-month beta value for VIRC is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRC is $12.00, which is $4.38 above than the current price. The public float for VIRC is 13.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRC on September 15, 2023 was 31.05K shares.

VIRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) has increased by 8.08 when compared to last closing price of 5.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that VIRC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 13, 2023.

VIRC’s Market Performance

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) has experienced a 24.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.79% rise in the past month, and a 36.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for VIRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.44% for VIRC stock, with a simple moving average of 31.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +24.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Virco Mfg. Corporation saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from RICHARDSON BRADLEY C, who purchase 1,770 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Jul 20. After this action, RICHARDSON BRADLEY C now owns 28,000 shares of Virco Mfg. Corporation, valued at $7,505 using the latest closing price.

LEVRA CRAIG L, the Director of Virco Mfg. Corporation, purchase 700 shares at $4.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that LEVRA CRAIG L is holding 87,273 shares at $3,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.69 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Mfg. Corporation stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.39. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.07. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.