Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 6.79x. The 36-month beta value for VZ is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VZ is $39.25, which is $6.21 above than the current price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on September 15, 2023 was 24.62M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 34.04. However, the company has experienced a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-15 that Apple Inc. announced its newest iPhones earlier this week, and fans of the device are moving ever closer to getting their hands on one.

VZ’s Market Performance

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has seen a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.06% gain in the past month and a -6.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for VZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for VZ’s stock, with a -8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.88. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.