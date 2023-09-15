Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Stock Records 12.81% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has gone up by 1.36% for the week, with a 5.84% rise in the past month and a 12.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.33% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is $248.06, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRSK on September 15, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has surge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 245.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that ADP benefits from a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure.

VRSK Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.70. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $244.63 back on Sep 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,151 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $370,859 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Therese M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $232.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Vaughan Therese M is holding 20,679 shares at $1,510,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Equity return is now at value 49.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.