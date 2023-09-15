Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VGR stock has gone up by 4.44%, with a monthly gain of 1.69% and a quarterly plunge of -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Vector Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for VGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) by analysts is $15.50, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for VGR is 130.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of VGR was 698.10K shares.

VGR) stock’s latest price update

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR)’s stock price has soared by 1.31 in relation to previous closing price of 10.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Vector Group has gained market share among U.S. cigarette manufacturers. The company’s Q2 earnings report was highlighted by climbing EBITDA. We like the stock’s compelling 8% dividend yield, supported by strong underlying cash flows.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 450,623 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $103,200 using the latest closing price.

LAMPEN RICHARD, the EVP/COO of Vector Group Ltd., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that LAMPEN RICHARD is holding 797,627 shares at $103,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with 15.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.