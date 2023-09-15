Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 13.08. However, the company has experienced a 9.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along the Florida coast, let’s discuss the key areas that call for attention right now for profits or losses.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Right Now?

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is $21.00, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for UVE is 27.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UVE on September 15, 2023 was 253.13K shares.

UVE’s Market Performance

The stock of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has seen a 9.59% increase in the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a -20.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for UVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for UVE’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UVE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UVE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UVE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UVE Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVE rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.89. In addition, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 25.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVE starting from Donaghy Stephen, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Sep 06. After this action, Donaghy Stephen now owns 706,051 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $60,350 using the latest closing price.

DOWNES SEAN P, the Executive Chairman of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that DOWNES SEAN P is holding 1,305,591 shares at $291,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -1.82. The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.82. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.31. Total debt to assets is 5.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.