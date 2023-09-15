Unity Software Inc. (U) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for U is 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for U is $47.15, which is $9.16 above the current price. The public float for U is 279.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of U on September 15, 2023 was 11.70M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

U) stock’s latest price update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 35.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-14 that Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) shares are down another 2.6% Thursday after falling more than 5% the day before as backlash to its new monetization model continued. On Wednesday, the maker of a widely used video game engine announced what it called Unity Runtime Fee (URF) that would charge developers each time a game is downloaded, once it hits certain revenue and download thresholds.

U’s Market Performance

Unity Software Inc. (U) has experienced a -5.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a -14.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for U. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for U’s stock, with a 3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

U Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.42. In addition, Unity Software Inc. saw 23.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Sisco Robynne, who sale 25,768 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Sisco Robynne now owns 14,700 shares of Unity Software Inc., valued at $1,030,720 using the latest closing price.

Helgason David, the Director of Unity Software Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Helgason David is holding 9,095,216 shares at $500,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc. stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc. (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Software Inc. (U) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.