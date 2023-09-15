Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Digimarc Corporation’s (DMRC) Stock

In the past week, DMRC stock has gone down by -4.27%, with a monthly decline of -8.68% and a quarterly surge of 3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Digimarc Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for DMRC stock, with a simple moving average of 30.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) by analysts is $30.00, which is -$2.07 below the current market price. The public float for DMRC is 14.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.99% of that float. On September 15, 2023, the average trading volume of DMRC was 103.04K shares.

DMRC stock's latest price update

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC)'s stock price has declined by -6.50% in relation to previous closing price of 34.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-21 that Digimarc Corporation performance has been underwhelming in the last five years, with a negative 3% return, despite an all-time return of 208%. Financial performance is weak across growth, profitability, and cash flow generation, with high R&D expenses and volatility in revenue growth. Despite owning an extensive patent portfolio in digital watermarking, risk remains high. I give Digimarc Corporation stock a neutral rating.

DMRC Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMRC fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.01. In addition, Digimarc Corporation saw 73.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMRC starting from Walter Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.25 back on May 31. After this action, Walter Andrew now owns 30,323 shares of Digimarc Corporation, valued at $302,510 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Tony, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Digimarc Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Rodriguez Tony is holding 41,198 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.18 for the present operating margin

+45.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digimarc Corporation stands at -198.03. The total capital return value is set at -74.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.76. Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -48.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.62. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.