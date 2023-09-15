Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) Stock

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has gone down by -5.26% for the week, with a -0.52% drop in the past month and a -6.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for CALM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for CALM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Right Now?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CALM is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CALM is $47.00, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for CALM is 39.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.94% of that float. The average trading volume for CALM on September 15, 2023 was 771.17K shares.

CALM) stock’s latest price update

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 46.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Cal-Maine Foods has capitalized on the egg shortage caused by bird flu, resulting in a super-strong balance sheet. Enterprise valuations (backing out cash from market cap) are incredibly cheap. CALM is a conservative food-related investment option for long-term accounts, which may prove its worth during economic recession/stagflation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CALM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CALM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALM Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.65. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw -14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,194 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $72,240 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 1,180 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER is holding 42,727 shares at $64,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.65 for the present operating margin

+38.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +24.09. The total capital return value is set at 71.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.81. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 41.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.