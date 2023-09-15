Understanding the 7.89% Volatility Levels of Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has gone down by -14.37% for the week, with a -20.98% drop in the past month and a -40.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.89% for BTTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.48% for BTTX stock, with a simple moving average of -49.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTTX is also noteworthy at 1.89.

The public float for BTTX is 17.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on September 15, 2023 was 905.88K shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a -14.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Heinen – Chief Financial Officer Frank Karbe – President and CEO Diane Gomez – Chief Commercial Officer Mark Berman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Keay Nakae – Chardan Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Better Therapeutics’ Second Quarter 2023 Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -22.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6181. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.