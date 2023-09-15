Understanding the 2.39% Volatility Levels of U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) has gone down by -2.78% for the week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month and a 5.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for USB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.17% for USB stock, with a simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is above average at 9.75x. The 36-month beta value for USB is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USB is $43.62, which is $8.85 above than the current price. The public float for USB is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of USB on September 15, 2023 was 12.60M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 35.72. However, the company has seen a -2.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-13 that U.S. Bancorp leaders presented at an industry conference Wednesday. Guidance suggested muted net interest income and revenue in Q3.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USB Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.18. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Welsh Timothy A, who sale 13,816 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Aug 10. After this action, Welsh Timothy A now owns 119,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $549,780 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp, sale 26,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 166,992 shares at $1,033,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.