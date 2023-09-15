Understanding the 1.81% Volatility Levels of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a 7.62% increase in the past week, with a 5.23% gain in the past month, and a -2.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for VIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIV is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VIV is $10.53, which is $1.45 above the current price. The public float for VIV is 431.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on September 15, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has jumped by 2.18 compared to previous close of 8.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Investors with an interest in Diversified Communication Services stocks have likely encountered both Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and NTT (NTTYY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.